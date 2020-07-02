Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7350 Walnut Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7350 Walnut Wood Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7350 Walnut Wood Drive
7350 Walnut Wood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7350 Walnut Wood Drive, Charlotte, NC 28227
Marlwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Chestnut Lake - Spacious home with fresh paint & new carpet! Conveniently located in Chestnut Lakes community off of Lawyers Road. Home features a fireplace, a patio, and a full-size back yard.
(RLNE5226182)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive have any available units?
7350 Walnut Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive have?
Some of 7350 Walnut Wood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7350 Walnut Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7350 Walnut Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7350 Walnut Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7350 Walnut Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 7350 Walnut Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7350 Walnut Wood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 7350 Walnut Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7350 Walnut Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7350 Walnut Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7350 Walnut Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte