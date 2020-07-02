7330 William Reynolds Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215 Hickory Grove
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Corner lot ranch home. Fresh neutral paint and new flooring throughout! Vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Please note, Renters Insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7330 William Reynolds Drive have any available units?
7330 William Reynolds Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 William Reynolds Drive have?
Some of 7330 William Reynolds Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 William Reynolds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7330 William Reynolds Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 William Reynolds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 William Reynolds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7330 William Reynolds Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7330 William Reynolds Drive offers parking.
Does 7330 William Reynolds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 William Reynolds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 William Reynolds Drive have a pool?
No, 7330 William Reynolds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7330 William Reynolds Drive have accessible units?
No, 7330 William Reynolds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 William Reynolds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 William Reynolds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
