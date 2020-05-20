7330 Copper Beech Trace #19

Amenities
3 bedroom townhome in Stonegrove - A Gated Community In Steele Creek! Corner lot townhome. Beautiful natural light throughout. Attached garage w/ driveway & additional parking space. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Every upgrade possible from doorknobs to lighting and flooring; even electrical. Granite - Tiled back-splash, stainless steel appliances - large Master Suite with trey ceiling - jetted garden tub - loads of closet space. Laundry on 2nd floor. Fabulous pool, hot tub, and fitness center!
(RLNE4924141)