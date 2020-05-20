All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7330 Copper Beech Trace #19

7330 Copper Beech Tc · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Copper Beech Tc, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
3 bedroom townhome in Stonegrove - A Gated Community In Steele Creek! Corner lot townhome. Beautiful natural light throughout. Attached garage w/ driveway & additional parking space. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Every upgrade possible from doorknobs to lighting and flooring; even electrical. Granite - Tiled back-splash, stainless steel appliances - large Master Suite with trey ceiling - jetted garden tub - loads of closet space. Laundry on 2nd floor. Fabulous pool, hot tub, and fitness center!

(RLNE4924141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 have any available units?
7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 have?
Some of 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 is pet friendly.
Does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 offer parking?
Yes, 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 offers parking.
Does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 have a pool?
Yes, 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 has a pool.
Does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 have accessible units?
No, 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7330 Copper Beech Trace #19 does not have units with dishwashers.
