7325 Habitat Manar Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:06 PM

7325 Habitat Manar Drive

7325 Habitat Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Habitat Manor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive have any available units?
7325 Habitat Manar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7325 Habitat Manar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Habitat Manar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Habitat Manar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive offer parking?
No, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive have a pool?
No, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive have accessible units?
No, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7325 Habitat Manar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7325 Habitat Manar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

