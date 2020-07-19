All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7311 Shiras Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7311 Shiras Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7311 Shiras Court

7311 Shiras Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Olde Whitehall
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7311 Shiras Court, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neautral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 Shiras Court have any available units?
7311 Shiras Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7311 Shiras Court currently offering any rent specials?
7311 Shiras Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 Shiras Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 Shiras Court is pet friendly.
Does 7311 Shiras Court offer parking?
No, 7311 Shiras Court does not offer parking.
Does 7311 Shiras Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7311 Shiras Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 Shiras Court have a pool?
No, 7311 Shiras Court does not have a pool.
Does 7311 Shiras Court have accessible units?
No, 7311 Shiras Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 Shiras Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 Shiras Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7311 Shiras Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7311 Shiras Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte