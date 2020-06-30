Rent Calculator
7309 Pebblestone Drive #B
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:44 AM
7309 Pebblestone Drive #B
7309 Pebblestone Drive
No Longer Available
7309 Pebblestone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom Townhome - Nice 3 bedroom Townhome. Great location easy access to Southpark area, and uptown approx. 15 min. 3 large bedrooms, enclosed patio.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B have any available units?
7309 Pebblestone Drive #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B currently offering any rent specials?
7309 Pebblestone Drive #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B pet-friendly?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B offer parking?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B does not offer parking.
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B have a pool?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B does not have a pool.
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B have accessible units?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7309 Pebblestone Drive #B does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
