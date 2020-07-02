Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7304 Pebblestone Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:08 AM
7304 Pebblestone Drive
7304 Pebblestone Drive
·
No Longer Available
7304 Pebblestone Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest
in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath Townhouse in great location.
Painted vinyl floors and carpet. All electric. Stove and refrigerator as is. Washer and dryer hook u
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7304 Pebblestone Drive have any available units?
7304 Pebblestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7304 Pebblestone Drive have?
Some of 7304 Pebblestone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7304 Pebblestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7304 Pebblestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 Pebblestone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7304 Pebblestone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7304 Pebblestone Drive offer parking?
No, 7304 Pebblestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7304 Pebblestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7304 Pebblestone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 Pebblestone Drive have a pool?
No, 7304 Pebblestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7304 Pebblestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 7304 Pebblestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 Pebblestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7304 Pebblestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
