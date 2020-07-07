All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 730 Edgegreen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
730 Edgegreen Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

730 Edgegreen Dr

730 Edgegreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

730 Edgegreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Nations Ford and I 77 - 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Close to bus line

(RLNE5788513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have any available units?
730 Edgegreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 730 Edgegreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
730 Edgegreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Edgegreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Edgegreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr offer parking?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have a pool?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenside
1315 Harding Place
Charlotte, NC 28204
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte