All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 730 Edgegreen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
730 Edgegreen Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM
730 Edgegreen Dr
730 Edgegreen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
730 Edgegreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Nations Ford and I 77 - 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom. Close to bus line
(RLNE5788513)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have any available units?
730 Edgegreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 730 Edgegreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
730 Edgegreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Edgegreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Edgegreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr offer parking?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have a pool?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Edgegreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 Edgegreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
