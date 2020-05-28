Rent Calculator
728 Tremont Avenue
728 Tremont Avenue
728 West Tremont Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
728 West Tremont Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
No showings till Wednesday or Thursday of next week, 8/14 or 8/15. 2nd floor apartment on East Tremont in Dilworth. 4 unit apartment building on corner of East Tremont.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 728 Tremont Avenue have any available units?
728 Tremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 728 Tremont Avenue have?
Some of 728 Tremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 728 Tremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
728 Tremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Tremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 728 Tremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 728 Tremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 728 Tremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 728 Tremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 Tremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Tremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 728 Tremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 728 Tremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 728 Tremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Tremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 Tremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
