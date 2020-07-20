All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

727 Belmeade Green Drive

727 Belmeade Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 Belmeade Green Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Moores Chapel

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
garage
727 Belmeade Green Drive - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home with one car garage. Open floor plan with living room featuring gorgeous LVT flooring and fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances, and home also includes washer and dryer. Master bath includes garden style tub with shower. Large backyard with mature tree line for privacy. Convenient to Mount Holly.

I-85 S to Exit 29, Right on Sam Wilson Rd, Right on Moores Chapel, Left on Rhyne Rd, Left on Belmeade Green Drive

(RLNE2623736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Belmeade Green Drive have any available units?
727 Belmeade Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Belmeade Green Drive have?
Some of 727 Belmeade Green Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Belmeade Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Belmeade Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Belmeade Green Drive pet-friendly?
No, 727 Belmeade Green Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 727 Belmeade Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 727 Belmeade Green Drive offers parking.
Does 727 Belmeade Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Belmeade Green Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Belmeade Green Drive have a pool?
No, 727 Belmeade Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 Belmeade Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Belmeade Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Belmeade Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Belmeade Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
