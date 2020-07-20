Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

727 Belmeade Green Drive - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home with one car garage. Open floor plan with living room featuring gorgeous LVT flooring and fireplace. Kitchen includes all appliances, and home also includes washer and dryer. Master bath includes garden style tub with shower. Large backyard with mature tree line for privacy. Convenient to Mount Holly.



I-85 S to Exit 29, Right on Sam Wilson Rd, Right on Moores Chapel, Left on Rhyne Rd, Left on Belmeade Green Drive



(RLNE2623736)