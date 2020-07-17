Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Wildwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4948645)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive have any available units?
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7243 Kavan Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive offer parking?
No, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive have a pool?
No, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7243 Kavan Hunter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Bainbridge Research Park
1701 J N Pease Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Davy
514 E 35th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte