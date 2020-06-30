Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
724 Seigle Point Dr
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
724 Seigle Point Dr
724 Seigle Point Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
724 Seigle Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28204
Belmont
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Downtown 3 level home - Urban townhome located in downtown Charlotte. Walk to sports arenas. This 3 level beauty accepts pets but no smoking. $1590 monthly. 1 car garage/ on street parking
(RLNE5342874)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr have any available units?
724 Seigle Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 724 Seigle Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
724 Seigle Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Seigle Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Seigle Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 724 Seigle Point Dr offers parking.
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Seigle Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr have a pool?
No, 724 Seigle Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 724 Seigle Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Seigle Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Seigle Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 724 Seigle Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
