721 Walnut Avenue

This large one-bedroom duplex apartment is located in Historic Wesley Heights on tree lined Walnut Avenue. Rooms include front porch, living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Features include central air, gas heat, hardwoods throughout, granite and marble in the kitchen and bath and a large backyard. Washer/Dryer and kitchen appliances are included. Home is very well insulated and efficient to run. Very close proximity to popular Morehead Street restaurants and the greenway trail. Water, sewer, and lawn maintenance are included but all other utilities and services are the responsibility of the tenant. Property is locally owned and managed with 24 hour emergency support.