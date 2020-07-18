7209 Quail Meadow Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Don't miss out! SUPER LOCATION! 3 miles from South Park. Close access to I485, Light rail, and Ballantyne. Spacious open floor plan. Peaceful setting. 2 Community pools, 3 ponds, tennis courts and club house. One car carport with storage area plus one assigned parking space. Water included.

Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).