Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

7209 Quail Meadow Ln

7209 Quail Meadow Lane · (704) 927-8675
Location

7209 Quail Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1235 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Don't miss out! SUPER LOCATION! 3 miles from South Park. Close access to I485, Light rail, and Ballantyne. Spacious open floor plan. Peaceful setting. 2 Community pools, 3 ponds, tennis courts and club house. One car carport with storage area plus one assigned parking space. Water included.
Applications are available at www.RealLivingCarolinas.com with $53 non-refundable application fee per adult over 18 years of age. Pets are conditional upon owner approval with $300 pet deposit per pet. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $150 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln have any available units?
7209 Quail Meadow Ln has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln have?
Some of 7209 Quail Meadow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Quail Meadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Quail Meadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Quail Meadow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 Quail Meadow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7209 Quail Meadow Ln offers parking.
Does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7209 Quail Meadow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7209 Quail Meadow Ln has a pool.
Does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 7209 Quail Meadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Quail Meadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 Quail Meadow Ln has units with dishwashers.
