Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

7209 Brigmore Drive

7209 Brigmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Brigmore Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Carmel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,300 sf home is located in Charlotte, NC. Features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area with a cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 Brigmore Drive have any available units?
7209 Brigmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 Brigmore Drive have?
Some of 7209 Brigmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 Brigmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7209 Brigmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 Brigmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 Brigmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7209 Brigmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7209 Brigmore Drive offers parking.
Does 7209 Brigmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 Brigmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 Brigmore Drive have a pool?
No, 7209 Brigmore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7209 Brigmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 7209 Brigmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 Brigmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7209 Brigmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
