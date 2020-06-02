Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 716 N Davidson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
716 N Davidson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
716 N Davidson Street
716 North Davidson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
First Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
716 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Loft in Garden District,Excellent condition, Washer/Dryer Refrigerator. Gated Parking Garage. Wood Floors. Security Deposit required and Credit Check by the Owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 N Davidson Street have any available units?
716 N Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 716 N Davidson Street have?
Some of 716 N Davidson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 716 N Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Davidson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 N Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 716 N Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Davidson Street does offer parking.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 N Davidson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 716 N Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 716 N Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte