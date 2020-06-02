All apartments in Charlotte
716 N Davidson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 N Davidson Street

716 North Davidson Street · No Longer Available
Location

716 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Great Loft in Garden District,Excellent condition, Washer/Dryer Refrigerator. Gated Parking Garage. Wood Floors. Security Deposit required and Credit Check by the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 N Davidson Street have any available units?
716 N Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 N Davidson Street have?
Some of 716 N Davidson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 N Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 N Davidson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 N Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 716 N Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 716 N Davidson Street offer parking?
Yes, 716 N Davidson Street does offer parking.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 N Davidson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 716 N Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 716 N Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 N Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 N Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
