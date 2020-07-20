Sign Up
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM
7143 Ludwig Drive
7143 Ludwig Drive
No Longer Available
Location
7143 Ludwig Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Wood Burning Fireplace Private Deck Beautifully Updated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7143 Ludwig Drive have any available units?
7143 Ludwig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7143 Ludwig Drive have?
Some of 7143 Ludwig Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7143 Ludwig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7143 Ludwig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7143 Ludwig Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7143 Ludwig Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7143 Ludwig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7143 Ludwig Drive offers parking.
Does 7143 Ludwig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7143 Ludwig Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7143 Ludwig Drive have a pool?
No, 7143 Ludwig Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7143 Ludwig Drive have accessible units?
No, 7143 Ludwig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7143 Ludwig Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7143 Ludwig Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
