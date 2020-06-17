All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:41 AM

712 Oakland Avenue

712 Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

712 Oakland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated home features 2 bed, 2 bath. Original hardwoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Oakland Avenue have any available units?
712 Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 712 Oakland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
712 Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 712 Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 712 Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 712 Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 712 Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 712 Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 712 Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 712 Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Oakland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
