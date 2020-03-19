All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7118 Rumple Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7118 Rumple Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7118 Rumple Road

7118 Rumple Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7118 Rumple Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7118 Rumple Road have any available units?
7118 Rumple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7118 Rumple Road currently offering any rent specials?
7118 Rumple Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7118 Rumple Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7118 Rumple Road is pet friendly.
Does 7118 Rumple Road offer parking?
No, 7118 Rumple Road does not offer parking.
Does 7118 Rumple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7118 Rumple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7118 Rumple Road have a pool?
No, 7118 Rumple Road does not have a pool.
Does 7118 Rumple Road have accessible units?
No, 7118 Rumple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7118 Rumple Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7118 Rumple Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7118 Rumple Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7118 Rumple Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden Dilworth
1510 Scott Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte