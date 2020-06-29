All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7112 Neal Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7112 Neal Road
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM

7112 Neal Road

7112 Neal Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7112 Neal Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Neal Road have any available units?
7112 Neal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7112 Neal Road currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Neal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Neal Road pet-friendly?
No, 7112 Neal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7112 Neal Road offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Neal Road offers parking.
Does 7112 Neal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Neal Road have a pool?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Neal Road have accessible units?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Neal Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Neal Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte