7112 Neal Road
Last updated March 1 2020 at 11:55 AM
7112 Neal Road
7112 Neal Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7112 Neal Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs
Amenities
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7112 Neal Road have any available units?
7112 Neal Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7112 Neal Road currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Neal Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Neal Road pet-friendly?
No, 7112 Neal Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7112 Neal Road offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Neal Road offers parking.
Does 7112 Neal Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Neal Road have a pool?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Neal Road have accessible units?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Neal Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Neal Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Neal Road does not have units with air conditioning.
