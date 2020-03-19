All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7108 Somerset Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7108 Somerset Springs Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

7108 Somerset Springs Drive

7108 Somerset Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mineral Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7108 Somerset Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
7108 Somerset Springs Drive - Great opportunity to be the first one to live in one of these recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath single-level patio style condos! Available immediately! These units feature 9' ceilings, and lots of storage space. Spacious living room and family room! Brand new chocolate coloured flooring throughout. Master bedroom has massive walk-in closet! Kitchen boasts new GRANITE counter tops, and include brand new appliances! Private patio perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from I-85 and I-77 this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University areas booming shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the blue line University light rail station scheduled to open in 2017. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolinas University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store.

I-85 S to Exit 43/City Blvd toward Ikea Blvd, Right on University City Blvd, Left on Neal Rd, Right on Mineral Springs Rd, Right on Somerset Springs Drive

(RLNE5028556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive have any available units?
7108 Somerset Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive have?
Some of 7108 Somerset Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7108 Somerset Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7108 Somerset Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 Somerset Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7108 Somerset Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 7108 Somerset Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 Somerset Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 7108 Somerset Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 7108 Somerset Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 Somerset Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 Somerset Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte