Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

7108 Somerset Springs Drive - Great opportunity to be the first one to live in one of these recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath single-level patio style condos! Available immediately! These units feature 9' ceilings, and lots of storage space. Spacious living room and family room! Brand new chocolate coloured flooring throughout. Master bedroom has massive walk-in closet! Kitchen boasts new GRANITE counter tops, and include brand new appliances! Private patio perfect for entertaining. Conveniently located minutes from I-85 and I-77 this close knit community is 2-4 miles from the University areas booming shopping malls, the Wells Fargo campus, and the blue line University light rail station scheduled to open in 2017. These condos are approximately 4 miles from Carolinas University Medical Center, one of the top 10 rated hospital systems in the country, and only a few blocks from a Walgreens and a grocery store.



I-85 S to Exit 43/City Blvd toward Ikea Blvd, Right on University City Blvd, Left on Neal Rd, Right on Mineral Springs Rd, Right on Somerset Springs Drive



(RLNE5028556)