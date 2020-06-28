Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7100 Marlbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7100 Marlbrook Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7100 Marlbrook Drive
7100 Marlbrook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7100 Marlbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Idlewild - Remodeled split-level home with tons of space and minutes from Uptown.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3293077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7100 Marlbrook Drive have any available units?
7100 Marlbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7100 Marlbrook Drive have?
Some of 7100 Marlbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7100 Marlbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Marlbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Marlbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7100 Marlbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7100 Marlbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7100 Marlbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 7100 Marlbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Marlbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Marlbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 7100 Marlbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Marlbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 7100 Marlbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Marlbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7100 Marlbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte