Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:52 PM

7100 Cabe Lane

7100 South Cabe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7100 South Cabe Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Cabe Lane have any available units?
7100 Cabe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7100 Cabe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Cabe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Cabe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Cabe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Cabe Lane offer parking?
No, 7100 Cabe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Cabe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Cabe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Cabe Lane have a pool?
No, 7100 Cabe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Cabe Lane have accessible units?
No, 7100 Cabe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Cabe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Cabe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Cabe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Cabe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

