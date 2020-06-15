7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

South Park - Quail Hollow Estates - Beautiful 3 bedroom /2.5 bath, 2300sqft, 2 level townhome with all the amenities. Granite counter-tops in kitchen, granite bathroom vanities, stone tile in kitchen, stone tile in all bathrooms, 2 over-sized Jacuzzi tubs, stainless steel appliances, crown molding throughout, wood-burning fireplace. Utilities included: hot water, water/sewer, lawn care, clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, 3 lakes, tennis & basketball courts, parking, washer dryer hook up.

