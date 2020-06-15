All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:23 AM

7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1

7062 Quail Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7062 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
South Park - Quail Hollow Estates - Beautiful 3 bedroom /2.5 bath, 2300sqft, 2 level townhome with all the amenities. Granite counter-tops in kitchen, granite bathroom vanities, stone tile in kitchen, stone tile in all bathrooms, 2 over-sized Jacuzzi tubs, stainless steel appliances, crown molding throughout, wood-burning fireplace. Utilities included: hot water, water/sewer, lawn care, clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, 3 lakes, tennis & basketball courts, parking, washer dryer hook up.
South Park - Quail Hollow Estates - Some utilities included: Heat/Cooling, hot water, water/sewer, landscaping, clubhouse, 3 swimming pools, 3 lakes, tennis & basketball courts, parking, washer dryer hook up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 have any available units?
7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 have?
Some of 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 offers parking.
Does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 has a pool.
Does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7062 Quail Hill Rd - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte