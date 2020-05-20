All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:45 PM

706 Lumber Lane

706 Lumber Lane · No Longer Available
Location

706 Lumber Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Lumber Lane have any available units?
706 Lumber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 706 Lumber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
706 Lumber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Lumber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Lumber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 706 Lumber Lane offer parking?
No, 706 Lumber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 706 Lumber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Lumber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Lumber Lane have a pool?
No, 706 Lumber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 706 Lumber Lane have accessible units?
No, 706 Lumber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Lumber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Lumber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Lumber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Lumber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

