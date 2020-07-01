Rent Calculator
7056 Quail Hill Road
7056 Quail Hill Road
7056 Quail Hill Road
Location
7056 Quail Hill Road, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
tennis court
Nice 2 bedroom 1 full and 2 1/2 baths with sunroom, close to shopping, restaurants , 485 and 77 has 2 swimming pools and 2 tennis courts, only utilities you pay are electric & cable/internet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7056 Quail Hill Road have any available units?
7056 Quail Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7056 Quail Hill Road have?
Some of 7056 Quail Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7056 Quail Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
7056 Quail Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7056 Quail Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 7056 Quail Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7056 Quail Hill Road offer parking?
No, 7056 Quail Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 7056 Quail Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7056 Quail Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7056 Quail Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 7056 Quail Hill Road has a pool.
Does 7056 Quail Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 7056 Quail Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7056 Quail Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7056 Quail Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
