Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

7039 Stonington Lane

7039 Stonington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7039 Stonington Lane, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent square-footage at an excellent price! Don't miss this adorable end unit townhome!

A cozy layout, two sets of French doors and laminate wood flooring throughout the main living areas make this home a true gem. A bright and airy family room offers excellent living space. The galley kitchen offers sleek white cabinetry and all major appliances with an adjacent dining area, perfect for busy home cooks. One bedroom and full bath are down stairs while two additional bedrooms and a second bath are housed upstairs. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced in courtyard!

Dogs will enjoy the community dog park!

Located in the eastern suburbs of Charlotte, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Only a twenty minute commute to Uptown for both work and play!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit www.ParkAvenueCharlotte.com to schedule a private tour.

Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7039 Stonington Lane have any available units?
7039 Stonington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7039 Stonington Lane have?
Some of 7039 Stonington Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7039 Stonington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7039 Stonington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7039 Stonington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7039 Stonington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7039 Stonington Lane offer parking?
No, 7039 Stonington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7039 Stonington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7039 Stonington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7039 Stonington Lane have a pool?
No, 7039 Stonington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7039 Stonington Lane have accessible units?
No, 7039 Stonington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7039 Stonington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7039 Stonington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
