7039 Stonington Lane

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent square-footage at an excellent price! Don't miss this adorable end unit townhome!



A cozy layout, two sets of French doors and laminate wood flooring throughout the main living areas make this home a true gem. A bright and airy family room offers excellent living space. The galley kitchen offers sleek white cabinetry and all major appliances with an adjacent dining area, perfect for busy home cooks. One bedroom and full bath are down stairs while two additional bedrooms and a second bath are housed upstairs. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced in courtyard!



Dogs will enjoy the community dog park!



Located in the eastern suburbs of Charlotte, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation. Only a twenty minute commute to Uptown for both work and play!



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit www.ParkAvenueCharlotte.com to schedule a private tour.



Pets conditional.