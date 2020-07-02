All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

703 W Kingston Avenue

703 West Kingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

703 West Kingston Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Uptown, Light Rail, Retail, Restaurants, and Entertainment. Easy access to I-77. Tenant brings own appliances (owner will not maintain fridge). There is no dryer connection. Pets under 20lbs only and requires $300 pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 W Kingston Avenue have any available units?
703 W Kingston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 703 W Kingston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
703 W Kingston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 W Kingston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 W Kingston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 703 W Kingston Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 703 W Kingston Avenue offers parking.
Does 703 W Kingston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 W Kingston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 W Kingston Avenue have a pool?
No, 703 W Kingston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 703 W Kingston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 703 W Kingston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 703 W Kingston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 W Kingston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 W Kingston Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 W Kingston Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

