Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator pool bbq/grill

Contact AJ Rebhan 704-502-7778 for showing. Located in the heart of Charlotte's historic North Davidson Art District, the Yards at NoDa homes are redefining apartment living. Minutes from Uptown and within walking distance of all the local hotspots. You can treat yourself to an unparalleled experience at Yards at NoDa. Prices are subject to change. Please visit community website for more information.