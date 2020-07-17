All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7019 Frye Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7019 Frye Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7019 Frye Pl

7019 Frye Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7019 Frye Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MUST SEE this Lovly 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home.Close to I-77 and Near Old Statesville Rd. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Located in a Cul Da S

Available for a march 15, 2019 Move - In

This Home Features:

*Cozy front porch
*Living room with a fire place
*Eat - In kitchen
*Kitchen come with all appliances
*Washer & Dryer connections
*Central Air and Heat
*1 car garage
*Spacious backyard with patio that over looks a lake great for entertaining family and friends

This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact us at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Winding Springs Elementary
Ransom Middle School
North Mecklenburg High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Frye Pl have any available units?
7019 Frye Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7019 Frye Pl have?
Some of 7019 Frye Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7019 Frye Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Frye Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Frye Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Frye Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7019 Frye Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Frye Pl offers parking.
Does 7019 Frye Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Frye Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Frye Pl have a pool?
No, 7019 Frye Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Frye Pl have accessible units?
No, 7019 Frye Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Frye Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7019 Frye Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Amaze @ Noda Apartments
3750 Philemon Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte