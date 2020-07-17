7019 Frye Pl

Amenities
MUST SEE this Lovly 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home.Close to I-77 and Near Old Statesville Rd. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Located in a Cul Da S
Available for a march 15, 2019 Move - In
This Home Features:
*Cozy front porch
*Living room with a fire place
*Eat - In kitchen
*Kitchen come with all appliances
*Washer & Dryer connections
*Central Air and Heat
*1 car garage
*Spacious backyard with patio that over looks a lake great for entertaining family and friends
This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact us at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Winding Springs Elementary
Ransom Middle School
North Mecklenburg High School