7019 Frye Pl

MUST SEE this Lovly 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home.Close to I-77 and Near Old Statesville Rd. Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Located in a Cul Da S



Available for a march 15, 2019 Move - In



This Home Features:



*Cozy front porch

*Living room with a fire place

*Eat - In kitchen

*Kitchen come with all appliances

*Washer & Dryer connections

*Central Air and Heat

*1 car garage

*Spacious backyard with patio that over looks a lake great for entertaining family and friends



This property WONT LAST !! To schedule a appointment please contact us at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net .Also visit our website at www.rent777.com for additional listings.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Winding Springs Elementary

Ransom Middle School

North Mecklenburg High School