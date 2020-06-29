All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 701 Louise Ave #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
701 Louise Ave #2
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

701 Louise Ave #2

701 Louise Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Elizabeth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

701 Louise Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204
Elizabeth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. Unit #2 can be accessed from outside of the building or commons area. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.
Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. Unit #2 can be accessed from outside of the building or commons area. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Louise Ave #2 have any available units?
701 Louise Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Louise Ave #2 have?
Some of 701 Louise Ave #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Louise Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Louise Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Louise Ave #2 pet-friendly?
No, 701 Louise Ave #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 701 Louise Ave #2 offer parking?
No, 701 Louise Ave #2 does not offer parking.
Does 701 Louise Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Louise Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Louise Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 701 Louise Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 701 Louise Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 701 Louise Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Louise Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Louise Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte