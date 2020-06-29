701 Louise Ave #2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. Unit #2 can be accessed from outside of the building or commons area. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.

Prime Plaza Midwood location! Walking distance to Central Coffee, specialty shops, Harris Teeter. UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, gas, and electric). New countertops and new stainless steal refrigerator and range. On-site laundry facilities for our 11 residents. No smoking and no pets allowed. Community deck. ONLY ONE PERSON PER UNIT PERMITTED. Unit #2 can be accessed from outside of the building or commons area. Louise Manor consist of 11 efficiency units.