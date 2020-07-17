7004 Edenderry Dr

Amenities

Coming Soon! Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Edenderry Neighborhood! - This home features a great kitchen with granite counter tops and kitchen island, breakfast room overlooking the pool, family room with shelving around the fireplace, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, covered back porch and an in-ground pool in the backyard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant will be responsible to pay for lawn and pool services at an additional $200 a month.



(RLNE5889058)