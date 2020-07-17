All apartments in Charlotte
7004 Edenderry Dr

7004 Edenderry Drive · (704) 228-9311
Location

7004 Edenderry Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7004 Edenderry Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Coming Soon! Gorgeous 4 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Edenderry Neighborhood! - This home features a great kitchen with granite counter tops and kitchen island, breakfast room overlooking the pool, family room with shelving around the fireplace, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, covered back porch and an in-ground pool in the backyard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Tenant will be responsible to pay for lawn and pool services at an additional $200 a month.

(RLNE5889058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Edenderry Dr have any available units?
7004 Edenderry Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Edenderry Dr have?
Some of 7004 Edenderry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Edenderry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Edenderry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Edenderry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7004 Edenderry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7004 Edenderry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Edenderry Dr offers parking.
Does 7004 Edenderry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7004 Edenderry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Edenderry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7004 Edenderry Dr has a pool.
Does 7004 Edenderry Dr have accessible units?
No, 7004 Edenderry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Edenderry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7004 Edenderry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
