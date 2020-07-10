All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 7001 Crossridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7001 Crossridge Road
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:51 PM

7001 Crossridge Road

7001 Crossridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7001 Crossridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Located near Little Rock Rd and Morris Chapel Rd with easy access to I-85 and I-485 sits this cozy 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home! Home features a fenced in wooded backyard with a back deck right off of the master bedroom.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Crossridge Road have any available units?
7001 Crossridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7001 Crossridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Crossridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Crossridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Crossridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Crossridge Road offer parking?
No, 7001 Crossridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 7001 Crossridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Crossridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Crossridge Road have a pool?
No, 7001 Crossridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Crossridge Road have accessible units?
No, 7001 Crossridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Crossridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Crossridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Crossridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 Crossridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte