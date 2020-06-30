All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6931 Robinson Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6931 Robinson Church Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

6931 Robinson Church Road

6931 Robinson Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6931 Robinson Church Road, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brick Home on Two Acres of Land
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,802 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applica

(RLNE5225308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Robinson Church Road have any available units?
6931 Robinson Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 Robinson Church Road have?
Some of 6931 Robinson Church Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 Robinson Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Robinson Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Robinson Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6931 Robinson Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 6931 Robinson Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 6931 Robinson Church Road offers parking.
Does 6931 Robinson Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Robinson Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Robinson Church Road have a pool?
Yes, 6931 Robinson Church Road has a pool.
Does 6931 Robinson Church Road have accessible units?
No, 6931 Robinson Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Robinson Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6931 Robinson Church Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte