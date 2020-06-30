All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

6931 Loretta Place

6931 Loretta Place · No Longer Available
Location

6931 Loretta Place, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great neighbourhood 4 bed 2.5 bath
great floor plan
deck
Move in ready on 12/3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 Loretta Place have any available units?
6931 Loretta Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6931 Loretta Place currently offering any rent specials?
6931 Loretta Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 Loretta Place pet-friendly?
No, 6931 Loretta Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6931 Loretta Place offer parking?
No, 6931 Loretta Place does not offer parking.
Does 6931 Loretta Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6931 Loretta Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 Loretta Place have a pool?
No, 6931 Loretta Place does not have a pool.
Does 6931 Loretta Place have accessible units?
No, 6931 Loretta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 Loretta Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6931 Loretta Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6931 Loretta Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6931 Loretta Place does not have units with air conditioning.

