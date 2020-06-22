All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6880 Rothchild Drive

6880 Rothchild Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6880 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE
COMING SOON! Well appointed end unit townhome in desirable Beverly Crest Community. Fully equipped, spacious kitchen w/ work island, tilefloors & an abundance of cabinet space. Open Family room w/ ceiling fan & gas log fireplace. Spacious dining area w/ wood flooring. Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, Walk in closet, full private bath w/ dual sink vanity & garden tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms w/ ceiling fans. Plantation style blinds through out. Rear patio for entertaining.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6880-rothchild-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6880 Rothchild Drive have any available units?
6880 Rothchild Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6880 Rothchild Drive have?
Some of 6880 Rothchild Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6880 Rothchild Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6880 Rothchild Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6880 Rothchild Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6880 Rothchild Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6880 Rothchild Drive offer parking?
No, 6880 Rothchild Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6880 Rothchild Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6880 Rothchild Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6880 Rothchild Drive have a pool?
No, 6880 Rothchild Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6880 Rothchild Drive have accessible units?
No, 6880 Rothchild Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6880 Rothchild Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6880 Rothchild Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
