Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE

COMING SOON! Well appointed end unit townhome in desirable Beverly Crest Community. Fully equipped, spacious kitchen w/ work island, tilefloors & an abundance of cabinet space. Open Family room w/ ceiling fan & gas log fireplace. Spacious dining area w/ wood flooring. Master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, Walk in closet, full private bath w/ dual sink vanity & garden tub. Spacious secondary bedrooms w/ ceiling fans. Plantation style blinds through out. Rear patio for entertaining.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6880-rothchild-drive ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.