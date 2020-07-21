All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6850 Brachnell View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6850 Brachnell View Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:55 PM

6850 Brachnell View Drive

6850 Brachnell View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6850 Brachnell View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive have any available units?
6850 Brachnell View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6850 Brachnell View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6850 Brachnell View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 Brachnell View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive offer parking?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive have a pool?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6850 Brachnell View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6850 Brachnell View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte