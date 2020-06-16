6840 Guinevere Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Cady Lake Subdivision. Two Story Great Room with fireplace that is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Formal Living Room & Dining Room. Office or bonus room downstairs. Spacious Master Suite with double vanities, large soaking tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Nice deck on back of house. Don't miss this one, schedule your appointment today!



WILKINSON PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL ONLY PROCURE TENANT, OWNER WILL MANAGE PROPERTY ONCE TENANT IS SECURED.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.