All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6840 Guinevere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6840 Guinevere Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

6840 Guinevere Drive

6840 Guinevere Drive · (704) 457-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6840 Guinevere Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Cady Lake Subdivision. Two Story Great Room with fireplace that is open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Formal Living Room & Dining Room. Office or bonus room downstairs. Spacious Master Suite with double vanities, large soaking tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Nice deck on back of house. Don't miss this one, schedule your appointment today!

WILKINSON PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL ONLY PROCURE TENANT, OWNER WILL MANAGE PROPERTY ONCE TENANT IS SECURED.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 Guinevere Drive have any available units?
6840 Guinevere Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 Guinevere Drive have?
Some of 6840 Guinevere Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 Guinevere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6840 Guinevere Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 Guinevere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6840 Guinevere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6840 Guinevere Drive offer parking?
No, 6840 Guinevere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6840 Guinevere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 Guinevere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 Guinevere Drive have a pool?
No, 6840 Guinevere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6840 Guinevere Drive have accessible units?
No, 6840 Guinevere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 Guinevere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6840 Guinevere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6840 Guinevere Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity