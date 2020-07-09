6812 Alydar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bed 2 bath home, with stainless appliances, tile floors and countertops, conveniently located between Hwy 16 ,485 and 77 and just down the road from the new Riverbend Shopping village