Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6812 Alydar Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6812 Alydar Court
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6812 Alydar Court
6812 Alydar Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mountain Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6812 Alydar Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home, with stainless appliances, tile floors and countertops, conveniently located between Hwy 16 ,485 and 77 and just down the road from the new Riverbend Shopping village
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6812 Alydar Court have any available units?
6812 Alydar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6812 Alydar Court have?
Some of 6812 Alydar Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6812 Alydar Court currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Alydar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Alydar Court pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Alydar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6812 Alydar Court offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Alydar Court offers parking.
Does 6812 Alydar Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6812 Alydar Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Alydar Court have a pool?
No, 6812 Alydar Court does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Alydar Court have accessible units?
No, 6812 Alydar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Alydar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Alydar Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Willow Ridge Apartments
9200 Willow Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte