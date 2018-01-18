All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6740 Marlbrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6740 Marlbrook Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6740 Marlbrook Drive

6740 Marlbrook Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6740 Marlbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild Farms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6740 Marlbrook Drive Charlotte NC · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Home with Wood Laminate Flooring
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement an

(RLNE5681181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6740 Marlbrook Drive have any available units?
6740 Marlbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6740 Marlbrook Drive have?
Some of 6740 Marlbrook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6740 Marlbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6740 Marlbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6740 Marlbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6740 Marlbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6740 Marlbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 6740 Marlbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6740 Marlbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6740 Marlbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6740 Marlbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6740 Marlbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 6740 Marlbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 6740 Marlbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6740 Marlbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6740 Marlbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6740 Marlbrook Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity