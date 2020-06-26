Rent Calculator
6720 Neuhoff Lane
6720 Neuhoff Lane
6720 Neuhoff Lane
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
6720 Neuhoff Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cheshunt - Charming living room. Kitchen with granite that opens to sunroom. Huge fenced backyard. Large master with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, dual vanities & garden tub.
(RLNE4881607)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6720 Neuhoff Lane have any available units?
6720 Neuhoff Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6720 Neuhoff Lane have?
Some of 6720 Neuhoff Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6720 Neuhoff Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6720 Neuhoff Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6720 Neuhoff Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6720 Neuhoff Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6720 Neuhoff Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6720 Neuhoff Lane offers parking.
Does 6720 Neuhoff Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6720 Neuhoff Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6720 Neuhoff Lane have a pool?
No, 6720 Neuhoff Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6720 Neuhoff Lane have accessible units?
No, 6720 Neuhoff Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6720 Neuhoff Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6720 Neuhoff Lane has units with dishwashers.
