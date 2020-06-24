All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6714 Porterfield Road

6714 Porterfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Porterfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
www.cherieburris.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 Porterfield Road have any available units?
6714 Porterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 Porterfield Road have?
Some of 6714 Porterfield Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 Porterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
6714 Porterfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 Porterfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 6714 Porterfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6714 Porterfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 6714 Porterfield Road offers parking.
Does 6714 Porterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 Porterfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 Porterfield Road have a pool?
No, 6714 Porterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 6714 Porterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 6714 Porterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 Porterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 Porterfield Road has units with dishwashers.
