All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6713 Iron Brigade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6713 Iron Brigade Lane
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:57 PM

6713 Iron Brigade Lane

6713 Iron Brigade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6713 Iron Brigade Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane have any available units?
6713 Iron Brigade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6713 Iron Brigade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Iron Brigade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6713 Iron Brigade Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane offer parking?
No, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane have a pool?
No, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane have accessible units?
No, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6713 Iron Brigade Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6713 Iron Brigade Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Plaza 25
1114 Clement Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte