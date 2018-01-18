Rent Calculator
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM
6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B
6700 Bevington Ridge Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6700 Bevington Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5485375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B have any available units?
6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B offer parking?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B have a pool?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 6700 Bevington Ridge Rd Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
