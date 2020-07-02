All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:50 PM

6642 Rocklake Drive

6642 Rocklake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6642 Rocklake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Now Available is this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom located off of Little Rock Rd with schools, restaurants and grocery shopping close by! We have recently acquired and renovated this home to include new flooring, upgraded appliances, and our new grey paint throughout! You may secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

