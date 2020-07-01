All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6634 Mallard Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6634 Mallard Park Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

6634 Mallard Park Drive

6634 Mallard Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6634 Mallard Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive have any available units?
6634 Mallard Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6634 Mallard Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Mallard Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Mallard Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 Mallard Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive offer parking?
No, 6634 Mallard Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 Mallard Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive have a pool?
No, 6634 Mallard Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6634 Mallard Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 Mallard Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6634 Mallard Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6634 Mallard Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte