Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6633 Evanton Loch Road
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

6633 Evanton Loch Road

6633 Evanton Loch · No Longer Available
Location

6633 Evanton Loch, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful, well kept 4BR, 2.5BA ; Roomy open floor plan with new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire first floor & main areas upstairs; offers nice sized great room with corner gas fireplace; separate living area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large island; extended patio & sizable backyard. Upstairs features a beautiful spacious master suite with tray ceilings & 3 additional ample sized secondary bedrooms. Amenities including Pool, splash pads, playground, fitness center.
Conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants & entertainment w/ easy access to I-485. Quick route to airport and Lake Wylie.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6633 Evanton Loch Road have any available units?
6633 Evanton Loch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6633 Evanton Loch Road have?
Some of 6633 Evanton Loch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6633 Evanton Loch Road currently offering any rent specials?
6633 Evanton Loch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6633 Evanton Loch Road pet-friendly?
No, 6633 Evanton Loch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6633 Evanton Loch Road offer parking?
Yes, 6633 Evanton Loch Road offers parking.
Does 6633 Evanton Loch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6633 Evanton Loch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6633 Evanton Loch Road have a pool?
Yes, 6633 Evanton Loch Road has a pool.
Does 6633 Evanton Loch Road have accessible units?
No, 6633 Evanton Loch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6633 Evanton Loch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6633 Evanton Loch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

