6633 Evanton Loch Road

Beautiful, well kept 4BR, 2.5BA ; Roomy open floor plan with new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout entire first floor & main areas upstairs; offers nice sized great room with corner gas fireplace; separate living area. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & large island; extended patio & sizable backyard. Upstairs features a beautiful spacious master suite with tray ceilings & 3 additional ample sized secondary bedrooms. Amenities including Pool, splash pads, playground, fitness center.

Conveniently located minutes from shopping, restaurants & entertainment w/ easy access to I-485. Quick route to airport and Lake Wylie.