Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6628 Nathan Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6628 Nathan Drive
6628 Nathan Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6628 Nathan Dr, Charlotte, NC 28269
Henderson Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Practically new 4bd 2.5ba rental available 5/20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6628 Nathan Drive have any available units?
6628 Nathan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6628 Nathan Drive have?
Some of 6628 Nathan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6628 Nathan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6628 Nathan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6628 Nathan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6628 Nathan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6628 Nathan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6628 Nathan Drive offers parking.
Does 6628 Nathan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6628 Nathan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6628 Nathan Drive have a pool?
No, 6628 Nathan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6628 Nathan Drive have accessible units?
No, 6628 Nathan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6628 Nathan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6628 Nathan Drive has units with dishwashers.
