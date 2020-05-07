6625 Portland Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210 Starmount
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Not to be missed! Great rental property in Park South Station. Gated community. Community offers pool, fitness center, club house, and dog park. End unit. Ample parking in driveway and two car garage. Private, enclosed patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6625 Portland Rose Lane have any available units?
6625 Portland Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6625 Portland Rose Lane have?
Some of 6625 Portland Rose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 Portland Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6625 Portland Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 Portland Rose Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 Portland Rose Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6625 Portland Rose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6625 Portland Rose Lane offers parking.
Does 6625 Portland Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6625 Portland Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 Portland Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6625 Portland Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 6625 Portland Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 6625 Portland Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 Portland Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6625 Portland Rose Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)