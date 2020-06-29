6624 Central Pacific Ave

6624 Central Pacific Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210 Starmount
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
microwave
refrigerator
COZY 2 BED 1 BATH - KITCHEN & DINING ZONE - Property Id: 185515
COZY 2 BED 1 BATH KITCHEN & DINING ZONE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. LAUNDRY ALSO. PETS ARE ALLOWED. PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LOOKING FOR LONG TERM. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185515 Property Id 185515
(RLNE5406750)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
