Charlotte, NC
6624 Central Pacific Ave
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

6624 Central Pacific Ave

6624 Central Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6624 Central Pacific Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
COZY 2 BED 1 BATH - KITCHEN & DINING ZONE - Property Id: 185515

COZY 2 BED 1 BATH
KITCHEN & DINING ZONE
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. LAUNDRY ALSO. PETS ARE ALLOWED. PARKING SPOT INCLUDED. LOOKING FOR LONG TERM.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185515
Property Id 185515

(RLNE5406750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6624 Central Pacific Ave have any available units?
6624 Central Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6624 Central Pacific Ave have?
Some of 6624 Central Pacific Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6624 Central Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6624 Central Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6624 Central Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6624 Central Pacific Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6624 Central Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6624 Central Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 6624 Central Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6624 Central Pacific Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6624 Central Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 6624 Central Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6624 Central Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 6624 Central Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6624 Central Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6624 Central Pacific Ave has units with dishwashers.

